0 Officials recruiting firefighters, paramedics to work in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis is in need of firefighters and paramedics. People from other states are encouraged to apply too.

The assistant fire chief said they are in desperate need of paramedics. This comes after a number of their employees retired and some moved to other states for new opportunities.

The West Memphis Fire Department is making a big push on social media to recruit new firefighters and paramedics. Right now, the department is looking to fill 8-10 positions, including three firefighters and five paramedics.

“It’s always emergencies going on and it’s not enough of them to go around because I had an emergency just Saturday and it took a little time to get there,” said Jenny Hill who lives in West Memphis.

Hill said she called 911 over the weekend when her friend was having heart problems. She said that experience taught her about the importance of paramedics.

“From that, let me know we needed more emergency people,” she said.

The city’s assistant fire chief said some employees who retired had as much as 30 years of experience. He said it takes a long time to recoup and get a new employee to that same level of training needed.

Laurie Dixon who lives in West Memphis said her 90-year-old neighbor depends on the fire department a lot.

“I do know that there’s a lot of times that the elderly people across the street call and it takes a while for someone to get to them,” she explained.

The West Memphis Fire Department agility test is Saturday. A component consists of a victim rescue, something Dixon said could save her neighbor’s life.

“I would like for someone to get to her as quickly as possible or if it was one of my family members to get to us as quick as possible,” Dixon stated.

The public is invited to that agility training Saturday at Hamilton Shultz Field at 9 a.m.

The assistant fire chief said when they know an employee is retiring, they’re always trying to groom an employee to take their place.

Right now there are 65 employee within the department.

