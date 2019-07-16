Officials: State representative candidate shoots wife, kills himself inside local medical clinic

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Officers are investigating a double deadly shooting involving a state representative candidate at a Marshall County clinic.
The shooting happened inside the Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp, Miss. around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Details revealed a man shot his wife and then shot himself.
According to Coroner James Anderson, the victims were identified as Carl Robinson, 43, and Latoya Thompson, 33. Both victims were residents of Lamar, Miss.
According to Sheriff Kenny Dickerson with Marshall County, staff attempted to perform CPR on Thompson to resuscitate her, but she died before she could be airlifted to a hospital.
Robinson killed himself shortly after shooting Thompson, investigators said.
Robinson was running for state representative in Mississippi, officials confirmed. According to Robinson's campaign Facebook page, he was running in District 5 for the upcoming election.
