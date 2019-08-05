0 Ohio mass shooting has many on edge about Beale Street safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 9 people were killed, 27 others injured after 21-year-old Connor Betts opened fire on a crowd of people outside a bar in a popular entertainment district in Dayton Ohio Sunday.

The Oregon District of Dayton is very similar to Beale Street. The mass shooting has put many on edge about going out to areas like Beale.

However, some would argue Beale is safer than ever.

"We are trying to create an environment that feels safe." Jennifer Oswalt, President of the Downtown Memphis Commission said a lot of effort has been put into ensuring Beale Street is as safe as possible.

"With extra light, with extra presence of friendly police. We also have our brigadeers out there until 8."

She said another big help is the re-implementation of Beale Street Bucks.

"It's kept the crowds down to a manageable level. We still have plenty of people visiting Beale Street, but it's at least kept it to a manageable level, which was the intent."

Oswalt said Beale Street Bucks discourage crowds from forming in the streets that have no intention of visiting any businesses or spending any money.

Something that is also a safety hazard, as we saw in the last several months with both a stampede and a brawl - prompting the reimplementation of the program.

"We want it to be a fun place but for you to know that you're safe there."

Oswalt said she hopes these recent advances in security over the last year will keep Beale Street from making headlines for the wrong reasons.

"I can't worry about what could happen, because that could be anything under the sun that none of us have thought of yet," she said finally. "We just feel confident we've addressed the risks that exist."

Beale Street Bucks will run through September. So far around $400,000 has been collected. That money will be spent, Oswalt said, on additional cameras, lighting, and other safety features.

