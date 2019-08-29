0 Oklahoma opioid lawsuit settlement could impact other states, including Tennessee

The opioid crisis has been quickly and quietly stealing more and more Americans every single year.

In fact, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that every day, more than 130 people in the United States die from opioid overdoses.

But just this week, Tennessee lawyers explained that a potentially-landmark ruling may change everything going forward.

Well-known brand Johnson and Johnson is now on the hook for $572 million in Oklahoma.

Steve Mulroy, a law professor at the University of Memphis, broke down what exactly it means.

"This is indeed a landmark case, at least if it survives appeal, Mulroy said. "Although the award amount was far smaller than plaintiffs sought, it sets an important precedent that Big Pharma can be on the hook for the opioid crisis. Other suits, some involving other companies, will follow."

A new statistic from a National Safety Council report said for the first time in American history, people are more likely to die from an accidental opioid overdose than from a car crash.

According to the report, people born in 2017 have a greater chance of dying from an overdose than from dying in a car crash.

FOX13 reached out to Mark Chalos, a Nashville-based lawyer who represents counties, cities, and Native American tribes who have been devastated by the opioid crisis.

"The Oklahoma verdict confirms the opioid industry is responsible for creating the catastrophe. Our communities have been dealing with the effects of the opioid catastrophe for a decade now, at least," Chalos said. "Tennessee counties have filed lawsuits seeking to hold the opioid industry accountable for the harm it has caused in Tennessee and seeking to recover taxpayer money that has been spent to address the opioids catastrophe."

Earlier this year, FOX13 reported the City of Memphis sued several major companies with similar claims.



