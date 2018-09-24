Following his request, Ole Miss announced it will remove Ed Meek’s name from its School of Journalism and New Media after controversy stemmed from his Facebook post last week.
School officials said it is in the “best interest of our students” to take the well-known alumnus and significant booster’s name off the school of journalism.
Ole Miss faced backlash after Meek’s post on Facebook last weekend, as many – including Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter – said the post had “racial overtones, according to the school paper.
Meek later said on his Facebook page that he requested his name to be removed from the school.
Officials released this statement Monday, announcing they had accepted Meek’s request to remove his name:
We agree with and accept Dr. Ed Meek’s request that his name be removed from the school, as it is in the best interest of our students, school and the university.
It is unclear what the school of journalism will be renamed as, and how long that process can take.
