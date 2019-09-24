0 Ole Miss alum redirects donation after Journalism School renamed

OXFORD, Miss. - The University of Mississippi has been asked to return millions of dollars they received as a donation.

Ole Miss alumni Ed Meek created a firestorm of controversy by posting pictures many deemed degrading and racist to Facebook. His name was ultimately removed from the University's School of Journalism.

Now, according to Lafayette County Chancery Court, Ed and Becky Meek have taken back a donation from the University.

FOX13 reached out to Ed Meek about it via social media, but he said he did not wish to discuss it.

Court records showed the $6.4 million donation is being moved to Create Foundation, a charity volunteer organization in Tupelo.

Ole Miss student Lane Killough seemed miffed by the situation.

"He shouldn't be able to take it back just to take it back because he got caught doing some things he shouldn't have," Killough said. "I am glad he put it in another charity, but he should have left it with the University."

Court documents did not specify exactly why Meek is redirecting the money, but University of Mississippi student Ross Kines said it's a good thing and the University will make it up elsewhere.

"I think it is great for the school to distance itself from that because of the history we have," Kines said.

"Well if he has done something terrible why would we want his money?" Lorraine Davis said. "We don't generally want the money of terrible people."

The court filing happened July 30th. According to court documents, the University has 75 days to return the gift.

