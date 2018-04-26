0 Ole Miss law students uncover lengthy pre-trial detention times at Mississippi jails

MISSISSIPPI - Students at the University of Mississippi School of Law uncovered shocking data revealing lengthy pre-trial detention times at jails all throughout the Magnolia State.

Many of these inmates going hundreds, to even over a thousand days in jail before getting to see a judge.

The database showed thousands of people waiting months, and even years before seeing a judge.

These numbers even showing one inmate in DeSoto county sat 1,150 days for possession of a controlled substance before he was released.

“People are stuck in jail. Never having been tried. Never having been convicted,” said Cliff Johnson, director of the MacArthur Justice Center at Ole Miss.

Johnson says it’s a major issue – thousands of Mississippians sitting in pre-trial detention – waiting for their case to be picked up in court.

“And one by one, [we] entered every name on that list into a database. 7,159 people.”

That’s right. 7,159.

That research, done by a small group of his students at Ole Miss who gathered jail rosters from every jail throughout the state.

Johnson said that research shined a light on a bigger issue.

“They would spend six months, nine months in jail waiting for their trial, where somebody whose mom or dad can post bail could go home as soon as they got in front of a judge,” he explained.

More than 3,700 people detained in Mississippi jails have been detained for more than 90 days.

Taking things further, FOX13 learned 1,200 have been detained for more than 270 days and 875 people have been held for more than a year.

Some of those inmates have already been convicted but the study revealed a significant majority are pre-trial inmates who simply can’t post bond.

“People don’t really understand that poor folks get a raw deal,” Johnson said. “I’m a former prosecutor. I can tell you it’s easy to charge someone with a crime. Doesn’t mean you’re guilty.”

For reference, DeSoto county shows 40 people listed as of the time of the study. Among those, a man held for 278 days for shoplifting in January 2017.

Johnson and his students home this research eventually gets to people who can ultimately make a change.

