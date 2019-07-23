0 Ole Miss student accused of woman's murder tracked down at South Memphis gas station

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - Officials arrested a man after an Ole Miss student was found murdered in north Mississippi.

Brandon Theesfeld, from Texas, was arrested in connection with the murder of Alexandria Kostial.

PHOTOS: Ole Miss student arrested, charged in connection with missing woman's murder

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square in Oxford on July 19. Oxford police confirmed Kostial, 21, was seen on a city camera on the square that night.

During a routine patrol, officers found Kostial's body in Harmontown, Mississippi the next day near Sardis Lake – nearly 90 miles away from the Ole Miss campus.

>> RELATED: Ole Miss student found dead in north Mississippi, officials say

Two days later, authorities located the suspect at a gas station in South Memphis. Surveillance photos from the gas station show Theesfeld wearing an Ole Miss T-shirt as he entered the gas station on Monday.

Investigators said officers had been tracking Theesfeld’s cellphone and credit card, which led them to that gas station. According to police, a patrol officer noticed his pickup truck – which matched the suspected vehicle’s description – parked at the gas station.

Memphis police then swarmed Theesfeld’s truck, stopping him from driving away, and Lafayette County deputies arrested him.

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 Theesfeld’s clothes appeared to have blood on them, and a weapon was found inside the truck.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Theesfeld, 22, was also a student at Ole Miss in the School of Business Administration. According to university officials, Theesfeld has been suspended from the university.

Ole Miss released a statement following the murder and arrest Tuesday.

A message from Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks: pic.twitter.com/abWuRfvjnz — Ole Miss (@OleMissRebels) July 23, 2019

According to Facebook, Theesfeld’s father is a prominent doctor in the Fort Worth, Texas area. He has not responded to FOX13 at this point.

According to records from the Oxford Police Department, Theesfeld was previously arrested in April 2017 for public intoxication and having a fake ID. A spokesperson told FOX13 he was involved in another case, but that record was expunged.

Theesfeld’s attorney Swayze Alford did not want to comment regarding the incident.

Kostial, who grew up in St. Louis, was working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration at Ole Miss.

The victim’s friends described her as a caring person who liked to help others. They told FOX13 she was in the Alpha Phi sorority, started her own golf club and was a fitness instructor at the university.

It is still unclear how Kostial and Theesfeld knew each other.

Here's a statement from the University of Mississippi concerning her death--

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff's Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”

VIDEO COURTESY OXFORD EAGLE

Brandon Theesfeld leaving the Lafayette County Courthouse after his first court appearance pic.twitter.com/7US9HoH1nE — Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOE) July 23, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.