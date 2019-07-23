0 Ole Miss student arrested after woman found dead in north Mississippi

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - An arrest has been made after an Ole Miss student's body was found in north Mississippi.

Brandon A. Theesfeld, 21, from Texas has been arrested for the murder of Alexandria M Kostial, 21.

The University of Mississippi told us Theesfeld was also a student at Ole Miss. His was a student with the School of Business Administration.

Theesfeld has been suspended from the university.

Investigators said Theesfeld will go before a circuit court judge on Tuesday morning for an initial appearance.

During a routine patrol, officers found the body in Harmontown, Mississippi on Saturday near Sardis Lake.

According to WLBT, Ally Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square Friday night.

Kostial was working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi.

Lafayette County deputies will not release any additional information about the case.

Here's a statement from the University of Mississippi concerning her death--

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff's Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”

