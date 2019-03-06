Ole Miss student body votes to move Confederate statue away from center of campus

OXFORD, Miss. - The University of Mississippi student body senate gathered Tuesday night to vote on Confederate statues on campus.
Around 8 p.m., the Senate unanimously approved a resolution (47-0) to move a Confederate statue away from the center of campus.
The statue has been the source of recent protests on the Ole Miss campus by Confederate groups.
The resolution would relocate the statue to the Confederate cemetery on campus near Tad Smith Coluseum. That is where hundreds of Confederate soldiers were buried.
More than 160 comments were submitted ahead of time, a majority in favor of relocation.
But at least 50 of those comments outlined why some wanted to keep the statue at the center of campus. Those comments said the statue is a part of history.
After the vote, FOX13 spoke with one of the resolutions’ authors. She said it is a monumental moment for current and future students of color on campus.
This is one of several first steps before the statue can be relocated.
Rod Guajardo, the associate director of strategic communications at Ole Miss, issued a statement following the vote:
Just got this statement from Rod Guajardo, Associate Director of Strategic Communications at Ole Miss. We’ll have a recap at 9 @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/tysUtu9p9o— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) March 6, 2019
