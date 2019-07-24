0 Ole Miss student charged in woman's murder 'harassed her for years', victim's friend claims

OXFORD, Miss. - A friend of the Ole Miss student who was found murdered in north Mississippi claims the suspect took advantage of her and harassed her for years.

The Lafayette County coroner’s office confirmed after a preliminary autopsy that Ally Kostial, 21, was shot multiple times and died of a homicide.

Brandon Theesfeld, from Texas, was arrested in connection with the murder of Kostial.

In that friend’s tweet, it said she “spent countless nights holding Ally close drying her tears about this monster for years.”

He harassed her for years, took advantage of her for years, I spent countless nights holding Ally close drying her tears about this monster for years. You deserve hell you disgusting excuse for a human. #JusticeForAlly You will never diminish her sunshine 🌻 https://t.co/3ztPlUSLsj — ✧ ⋆ 𝓭 (@WhatchaDonnaDo) July 23, 2019

She called Theesfeld a monster and said she wants justice for Ally.

Background info:

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square in Oxford on July 19. Oxford police confirmed Kostial, 21, was seen on a city camera on the square that night.

During a routine patrol, officers found Kostial's body in Harmontown, Mississippi the next day near Sardis Lake – nearly 90 miles away from the Ole Miss campus.

Two days later, authorities located the suspect at a gas station in South Memphis. Surveillance photos from the gas station show Theesfeld wearing an Ole Miss T-shirt as he entered the gas station on Monday.

Investigators said officers had been tracking Theesfeld’s cellphone and credit card, which led them to that gas station. According to police, a patrol officer noticed his pickup truck – which matched the suspected vehicle’s description – parked at the gas station.

Memphis police then swarmed Theesfeld’s truck, stopping him from driving away, and Lafayette County deputies arrested him.

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 Theesfeld’s clothes appeared to have blood on them, and a weapon was found inside the truck.

