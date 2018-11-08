Ole Miss student charged with DUI in crash that killed pedestrian

OXFORD, Miss. - A man was killed after being hit by a drunk driver in Oxford, police said – and the driver is a student at Ole Miss.
Oxford police said the pedestrian accident happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Ricky D Britt Boulevard near Highway 6.
Police said the crash happened in between a Nissan dealership and a Shell gas station.
Nicholas Welch, 21, was the driver of the vehicle and was on scene as officers arrived, according to police.
Welch was detained and is being charged with Driving Under the Influence, police said. His bond is set at $1,118.
Welch is a student at the University of Mississippi, university officials confirmed to FOX13.
It is unclear what actions, if any, will be taken from the university against the student at this time.
The victim was identified as Andrew Brown, 47, of Oxford.
Emergency responders tried to resuscitate Brown after finding him unresponsive in the middle of the road. However, he was pronounced dead on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
