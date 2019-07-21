Ole Miss student found dead in north Mississippi, officials say

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - Officers are searching for answers after a woman was found dead in north Mississippi.
During a routine patrol in Harmontown, Mississippi, deputies found the body of a white female.
The body was found on Saturday, but it's unclear what time.
Investigators told FOX13 that it’s apparent that foul play was involved.
Deputies with the LaFayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab are actively working the case along-side the University of Mississippi Police Department and the Oxford Police Department.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Officials have identified the woman as Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial, 21. She’s from St. Louis, Missouri.
Agents are investigating several leads. The Sheriff’s Department told us they will not be releasing any additional information.
Kostial was working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi.
Here's a statement from the University of Mississippi --
“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff's Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.”
If you know any information about this case, please reach out to the Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}