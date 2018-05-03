  • Ole Miss suspended and disbanded Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity for hazing

    LAFAYTTE COUNTY, Miss. - Ole Miss suspended and disbanded a fraternity Thursday for hazing.

    The Ole Miss chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha is not allowed on campus until 2021.

    Investigators revealed 'troubling activities,' according to a letter from the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students.

    The fraternity is the second in under a year to be disbanded at Ole Miss following hazing investigations.

    Sigma Alpha Epsilon was suspended in December.

    University leaders say other Greek organizations are facing hazing allegations. 

     

     

