0 Ole Miss taking first steps to relocate Confederate statue away from center of campus

OXFORD, Miss. - The University of Mississippi’s leader agrees the university’s Confederate statue should be removed from the center of campus.

The Ole Miss student senate voted unanimously to relocate the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue earlier this month.

First, university leaders must meet with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History about the relocation. Then, the final decision will go to the Board of Trustees.

Officials said they would move it to a “more suitable location,” but they didn’t specify where that location would be.

Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks issued a statement following the vote to relocate the statue:

“This is an important decision for our university. The monument, its meaning, and its location have been a point of discussion and debate for many years," said Sparks.

FOX13 spoke with some student earlier this month who said the statue needs to be left alone.

“I don’t mind that the statue is here because there is racism all over the world – just as long as everybody treats everybody just fine,” said Jacqueline Robertson, a student at Ole Miss.

The student senate voted to relocate the statue to a nearby Confederate cemetery.

One student told FOX13 she wants the statue moved because it is painful to see as a student of color.

The university has submitted a notice to the Department of Archives and History.

But the final decision about removing the statue will come from the state’s college board of trustees. That governing body oversees Mississippi’s eight public universities, including Ole Miss.

A spokesperson for the board said there haven't been any requests to move Confederate monuments or memorials brought to the board.

University officials said it will take time for them to secure the necessary approvals for relocation.

