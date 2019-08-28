0 Ole Miss updates progress on plans to relocate controversial Confederate monument

OXFORD, Miss - The University of Mississippi announced progress has been made on plans to move a Confederate monument from the center of campus to a cemetery on the property.

The student body senate voted in favor of the move in March.

The statue has been the source of protests on the Ole Miss campus.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss Interim Chancellor Larry D. Sparks sent a detailed letter to students, faculty and staff about the relocation process.

It stated that in March, a letter of intent was sent to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

In June, the university contacted a firm to develop the relocation and placement plans and drawings, and conduct site work to the required administrative, architectural, and engineering specifications.

The plans were completed in August and submitted to MDAH.

According to the letter, the remaining steps include – consideration and decision by MDAH; if approved by MDAH, submission of agenda item to Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) that includes MDAH approval; hire a contractor to perform the work.

Sparks closed the letter with the following statement.

As we move toward this important change for our university, the university administration remains committed to abiding by the state rules and laws and IHL policies that govern all construction projects on our campus.

We are following the steps necessary for successful relocation and will maintain steady and committed progress to accomplish this relocation. I reiterate that this will place the monument in a more suitable location, one that is commensurate with the purpose that is etched on its side.

I wish you all a successful academic year as we continue efforts to make our campus a positive, productive, and welcoming educational environment for every student who joins our community of scholars seeking truth, knowledge, and wisdom.

The plan is to move the statue to the Confederate cemetery on campus near Tad Smith Coliseum. Hundreds of Confederate soldiers are buried there.

