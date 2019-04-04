0 Olive Branch basketball standouts raising money to keep kids off the streets, out of trouble

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - D.J. Jeffries and Calvin Temple helped bring the last two Mississippi state championship trophies to Olive Branch. They’ll soon represent the city at Division I programs.

However, the city that raised them is in mourning this week following the shooting deaths of two young men.

“They used to come in here, the barbershop,” Temple said. “They used to hang out with us. They were around us. They’re from Olive Branch too. It impacted Olive Branch a lot.”

With it hitting close to home, Jeffries and Temple were inspired to do something.

“I just texted him one day,” Temple said. “I was like, ‘man, you tryna do something positive around the community? With all the negativity going around America, Memphis and Olive Branch.’”

Jeffries, who will soon play for the Memphis Tigers, felt the same.

“It made me realize that we gotta do something for the community,” Jeffries said. “Instead of kids just turning to gang banging, they can come out, play basketball or play any type of sport. Just stay out of trouble.”

With that desire to better the community, Temple and Jeffries hope that one day Olive Branch City Park will be the home to a new outdoor basketball court.

“They can go in Olive Branch Park or wherever it’s going to be and have fun,” Temple said. “Just play basketball. Just get out the streets.”

Jeffries and Temple started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a new court.

Those who have seen these two grow up are proud of their vision.

“What they went through growing up from just different people trying to invite them to gangs and steering down the wrong path,” said Gregory Howell, the barber for Jeffries and Temple. “They stayed on a positive track so that mean a lot to me.”

Jeffries and Temple hope the following generations follow along that positive path.

“Yesterday I went to the candlelight,” Jeffries said. “Seeing how the family was crying, it really touched me because I don’t want my family to be like that, and I don’t want anybody else’s family like that. I’m just trying to do something positive for everybody.”

