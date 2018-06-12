Olive Branch police asking for help to identify burglary suspects

Olive Branch Police are investigating a car burglary.
According to police, they recently had a vehicle burglary occurred on the 7600 Block of Dupree Drive.
Police are asking the public's help in identifying the suspects captured.
If you have any information on the suspects, please contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.
