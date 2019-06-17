  • Olive Branch police building's phone system down, 911 unaffected

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Olive Branch Police Department Administrative Building phone system including fax numbers are currently not working. 

    Police dispatch and 911 are working properly. 

    All non-emergency calls should be directed to 662-895-4111.

