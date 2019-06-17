Olive Branch police building's phone system down, 911 unaffected

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Olive Branch Police Department Administrative Building phone system including fax numbers are currently not working.
Police dispatch and 911 are working properly.
All non-emergency calls should be directed to 662-895-4111.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}