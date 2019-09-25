Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will host Community Job Fair and Outreach event

Are you searching for an opportunity in the Mid-South? More than 40 vendors will be searching for employees at the Community Job Fair and Outreach hosted by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Psi Mu Mu graduate chapter.
The Ques plan to host the event at Brown Baptist Church main campus on Stateline Road.
If you're looking for free legal advice, information on domestic violence awareness and voter registration be sure to attend the event.
Regions, FedEx, Dollar Tree, Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriffs' Department, UPS, and more will attend.
The fair will take place September 26 starting at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
