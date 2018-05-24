"One Beale" developers ask for 20 year extension on four buildings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - “One Beale” developers want an extension on their PILOT to 20 years, and changed the plans to have four buildings on the property.
The Carlisle Development Company plans to build a 201 room hotel, 220 apartments, office space, and retails space. It would go in the empty lot on Front St. close to Beale St.
Trending stories:
- Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior: report
- Woman taken to police station after being shot in car
- Here's why you might see way more snakes than usual in the Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The application says the cost is approaching $ 111,000,000. They want to extend the pilot for the hotel and apartment component only.
“I think the mix use buildings are great because it really contributes to what it really feels like to be a part of urban living,” Dana Vongphrachanh said.
Vongphrachanh has a business in Germantown and hopes to expand to the South Main area. She said concepts like this one are making people want to flock to the area.
“Cause if you go to other big cities, they’re everywhere,” she said. “And now, I think finally Memphis has a chance to have more access to things downtown needs. So, people don't have to leave downtown, it increases the walkability.”
The application says they plan to begin construction in April 2019.
The DMC will discuss the PILOT changes Tuesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}