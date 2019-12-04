0 ‘One Beale' developers propose second hotel as downtown businesses continue to grow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Developers are adding more plans to the "One Beale" development project.

An application submitted to the design review board said if approves, developers would move forward with adding a new boutique hotel in one of downtown Memphis' most coveted locations.

"The 'One Beale' project is going to be unbelievable...What started off as one hotel is now already grown into two hotels and I'm not sure if it will stop there," said Kevin Kane.

New renderings show an additional nine-story 120-room boutique hotel just south of the Hyatt Centric Hotel.

The Hyatt is a 230-room hotel going up now at the corner of Beale and Front street and was part of phase one of the development.

The City of Memphis is beginning to boom with new hotels popping up especially in the downtown area home to the city's largest percent of hotels.

Kevin Kane, CEO of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau said there's plenty of business to go around in the hospitality industry with 250 hotels in Shelby County and Memphis.

Kane said Downtown Memphis is home to the largest percent of hotel rooms in the area. Within the past couple of months, boutique-style hotels such as The Arrive, Central Station and others have opened for the leisure traveler, but Kane said there's still a need for full-service hotels.

The Loew's Hotel is a full-service hotel that's showing promise of attracting larger conventions like the return of the annual COGIC convention.

"COGIC will be coming back because they left when they outgrew Memphis. Now they're back in 2021 for a three-year stint, that's over 2,500 rooms at a time when they're in town so the future looks bright," said Kane.

Kane said it's the combination of both smaller private hotels, full-service hotels and large industry investing in the area that's giving Memphis what it needs to bring in visitors from all over.

The application for the second hotel was submitted by HBG Design in Memphis.

Kevin Kane with the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau spoke with FOX13 about how its developers, Carlisle LLC, are choosing to preserve the building by combining historic and modern architecture to keep the city's character.

"They have been able to take historic preservation with the old Ellis Building along with that beautiful wide-open canvas of the foot print of the property they have along Riverside Dr. That's going to be a dynamic corner for visitors and convention delegates that will come here literally from all over the world," said Kane.

Kane said the "One Beale" project is just one of many we'll see over the next few years.

"When this is finished, we will be a little under 30-thousand hotel rooms and that doesn't count the Airbnb inventory. That is a tremendous amount of growth in a short amount of time. Obviously we will need a few million more visitors to absorb that growth, and we think Memphis is poised to do that," said Kane.

Developer Carlisle LLC's plans for the smaller Ellis building have not been set yet.

