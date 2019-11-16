One child taken to Le Bonheur due to multiple car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire Department reports of a multiple car accident at Sam Copper Blvd and Perkins Rd. on I-40.
The on-ramp to westbound I-40 is blocked.
One person was taken to Le Bonheur and two people were taken to Regional One Medical Center. The conditions are unknown.
We will update this story when more information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family of man killed at Memphis FedEx hub hires prominent law firm to launch investigation
- 'This too shall pass': Penny Hardaway says U of M fully supports Wiseman
- 13 things to do this weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}