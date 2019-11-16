  • One child taken to Le Bonheur due to multiple car crash on I-40

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire Department reports of a multiple car accident at Sam Copper Blvd and Perkins Rd. on I-40.

    The on-ramp to westbound I-40 is blocked. 

    One person was taken to Le Bonheur and two people were taken to Regional One Medical Center. The conditions are unknown. 

    We will update this story when more information is available. 

