One critically injured following crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a crash that left one person critically injured Saturday night.
According to police, the crash happened northbound near I-240 and Norris Road.
The crash involved two vehicles.
One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Please check back for updates as this story develops.
