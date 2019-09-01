  • One critically injured following crash, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a crash that left one person critically injured Saturday night.

    According to police, the crash happened northbound near I-240 and Norris Road.

    The crash involved two vehicles.

    One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

