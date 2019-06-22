One critically injured, one detained after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One man is clinging to life following a shooting in Orange Mound.
Memphis police responded to a shooting call at 940 Boston Ave.
One male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was exported to Regional One in critical condition.
Authorities have detained one male.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
