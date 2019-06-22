  • One critically injured, one detained after shooting in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - One man is clinging to life following a shooting in Orange Mound.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting call at 940 Boston Ave.

    One male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He was exported to Regional One in critical condition.

    Authorities have detained one male.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories