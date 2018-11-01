One dead after house fire in North Memphis

One man is dead after a house fire in North Memphis, according to the victim's family.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire, which happened near Volentine and Breedlove, did not require the use of any equipment.
In fact, firefighters did not see any smoke or flames coming from the house when they pulled up.
Inside the house was a different story-- they found a man unresponsive with burns to multiple parts of his body.
The victim was taken to Regional One, but did not survive his injuries.
