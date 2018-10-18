  • One dead after motorcycle crash on interstate

    One person is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate-40.

    According to police, the victim, who has not been identified was driving near Danny Thomas.  

     At some point, he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed. 

    He was severely injured and taken to the hospital. But, he did not survive. 

