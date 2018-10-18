One dead after motorcycle crash on interstate

One person is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate-40.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot, killed by deputies identified as I-40 shooting suspect
- Missing child alert issued for Mississippi toddler
- Doors locked when 100 Mid-South employees show up to work
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the victim, who has not been identified was driving near Danny Thomas.
On 10/17, at 9:25 p.m. a one vehicle crash occurred at I-40 near Danny Thomas. The investigation revealed that Vehicle #1 (98' Harley Davidson) was e/b on I-40 when the adult male driver lost control. He was xported critical but did not survive his injuries.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 18, 2018
At some point, he lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed.
He was severely injured and taken to the hospital. But, he did not survive.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}