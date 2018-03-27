  • One dead after two-car crash in southwest Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a two-car crash in southwest Memphis.

    The incident happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at Brantley Road & New Horn Lake Road. 

    Memphis Police Department said the crash involved two SUVs. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and two southbound lanes of New Horn Lake Road are blocked. 

    We're working to learn the condition of the other victim. 

