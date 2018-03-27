One dead after two-car crash in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a two-car crash in southwest Memphis.
The incident happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at Brantley Road & New Horn Lake Road.
Memphis Police Department said the crash involved two SUVs. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and two southbound lanes of New Horn Lake Road are blocked.
We're working to learn the condition of the other victim.
Trending stories:
- Alligators migrating, spotted in West Tennessee
- Memphis police officer runs red light, crashes into car with children inside
- Violent crime in Memphis driven by young offenders
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}