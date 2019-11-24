  • One dead and one in custody after Martha Drive shooting, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting about 5:27 a.m. today in the 1700 block of Martha Dr, police said. 

    Officers located two shooting victims, both of which are male. 

    The victims were taken to Regional One Medical Center and one of the victims later died at the hospital, police said. 

    Police say they have one person is in custody and this is an ongoing investigation. 

