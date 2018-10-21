One dead, another critically injured during shooting in southeast Memphis

Memphis police are trying to find whoever is responsible for shooting and killing a man in Memphis on Sunday morning.
According to police, the man was shot at the corner of Riverdale and Quince.
While police were investigating, a second victim was found and pronounced dead.
Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Riverdale and Quince. One male victim has been transported in critical condition. The suspect/s were possibly occupying a 2007 grey Chevrolet Impala.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 21, 2018
