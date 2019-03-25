One dead, another critically injured in North Mississippi shooting, police say

Police are investigating a double shooting in Holly Springs that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.
The Holly Springs Police Department made the scene around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the yard near the driveway on the 100 block of Chatham Drive.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Paramedics arrived on the scene and the victim was taken to be airlifted to Regional One, however, he died before the helicopter took off.
The Marshall County Coroner identified the victim was James Anderson, 28.
The second victim who was shot was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and is currently in critical condition.
Witnesses told police they heard at least 30 rounds of gunfire and saw a silver car speeding away from the scene.
There are no suspects in custody at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
According to police, this is a multi-agency investigation between the Holly Springs Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}