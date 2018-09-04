0 One dead, another in critical condition after double shooting in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are responding to a double shooting in Highland Heights.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Pershing at 11:22 a.m. Monday.

Two men were found on the scene suffering gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The second victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX13 spoke with several neighbors who said the violence in the area is out of control.

They said they are fed up with coming outside to police cars, flashing lights and yellow tape outside their homes.

One woman says her mother heard several gunshots outside her home.

“She saw the young man laying outside on the ground and she was upset when she called me at work because I left work to see what was going on, and when I got here I called her because they won’t let us through because she said she’s fed up, she’s ready to move,” said Carla Burress.

Some say they hear gunshots in their neighborhood all the time.

“It’s too much crime in Memphis already, especially the young people they need to grow up, get a job and find them something else to do besides all this violence,” Burress said.

Police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, give Crime Stoppers a call at 901-528-CASH.

