One dead, another injured after double shooting in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are responding to a double shooting in Highland Heights.
Police responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Pershing at 11:22 Monday morning.
Two men were found on the scene suffering gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The second victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
At 11:22 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 3078 Pershing. Two adult male victims were located suffering from GSWs. Victim #1 was xported critical to ROH & Victim #2 was pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 3, 2018
No suspect info was given.
