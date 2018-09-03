  • One dead, another injured after double shooting in Highland Heights

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are responding to a double shooting in Highland Heights.

    Police responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Pershing at 11:22 Monday morning.

    Two men were found on the scene suffering gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The second victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspect information is available at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

