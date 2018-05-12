One dead following multiple tractor-trailer crash on I-40

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. - One person is dead following an horrific crash Saturday afternoon on I-40.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on I-40 westbound near mile marker 260. ARDOT confirmed to FOX13 the crash involved two tractor-trailers.
Arkansas Department of Transportation told FOX13 one of the drivers passed away due to the crash.
Traffic is being diverted to US 70 at Exit 265 as the crash clears.
Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}