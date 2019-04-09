  • One dead in rollover accident on Memphis interstate

    By: Ben Rainwater

    Updated:

    Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a rollover accident on a major Memphis interstate. 

    The accident happened westbound on Interstate-240 at Poplar Avenue. 

    Memphis police said the crash is fatal. One person was killed, according to police. 

    FOX13 learned from Memphis fire that one person was ejected from the truck.

     

