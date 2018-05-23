  • One dead, one critical after Orange Mound double shooting

    One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a shooting in Orange Mound. 

    Shots rang out on the 2700 Fizer Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

    Police said one person was found dead inside a car on the scene, and the other victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    We are working to learn more information about any possible suspects and the identities of the victims. 

     

