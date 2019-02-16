One dead, one detained after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was found dead after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Boston St.
MPD located one male victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers have one male detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB wanted by SCSO for multiple charges
- Man wanted for double murder in Memphis neighborhood
- Murder suspect on the run, wanted for local homicide
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}