One dead, one transported to hospital in non-critical following incident in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One man has been pronounced dead and another has been transported to the hospital after an incident in a Memphis neighborhood.
Shelby County deputies are on the scene investigating a shooting and stabbing in the 7100 block of Peppermill Drive.
One male was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
A second male was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition with a stab wound.
Detectives are on the scene investigating this incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
