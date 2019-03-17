  • One dead, one transported to hospital in non-critical following incident in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - One man has been pronounced dead and another has been transported to the hospital after an incident in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Shelby County deputies are on the scene investigating a shooting and stabbing in the 7100 block of Peppermill Drive.

    One male was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

    A second male was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition with a stab wound.

    Detectives are on the scene investigating this incident.

