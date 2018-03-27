One dead, three injured after car crash in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a two-car crash in southwest Memphis.
The incident happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at Brantley Road & New Horn Lake Road.
Memphis Police Department said the crash involved two SUVs. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and three individuals, one being a juvenile, have been transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Currently, two southbound lanes of New Horn Lake Road are blocked.
We are working on getting a crew to the scene to learn more information, so check back for updates.
