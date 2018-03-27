  • One dead, three injured after car crash in southwest Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a two-car crash in southwest Memphis.

    The incident happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at Brantley Road & New Horn Lake Road. 

    Memphis Police Department said the crash involved two SUVs. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and three individuals, one being a juvenile, have been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

    Currently, two southbound lanes of New Horn Lake Road are blocked. 

    We are working on getting a crew to the scene to learn more information, so check back for updates.  

