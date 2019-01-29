0 One dead, two critically hurt after 3 shootings in 3 hours across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating multiple shootings within the last few hours across the Mid-South.

ORANGE MOUND

The first shooting happened in Orange Mound. Police were called to the 2800 block of Douglass.

One man was found shot and killed on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

RALEIGH

Shortly after the deadly shooting in Orange Mound, more shots rang out in Raleigh.

That shooting, which police said happened in the 3800 block of Hobson Road, left one woman in critical condition.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to MPD, that woman – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One after the shooting.

Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

GRAHAMWOOD

Another man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Grahamwood neighborhood.

Police said the man was shot around 8 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Isabelle Street.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police did not provide any information regarding the suspected shooter.

The details surrounding that shooting are still unclear.

If you have any information on these shootings, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

