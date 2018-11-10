  • One dead, two juveniles injured in critical crash

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE - 11/10 7:45 a.m.

    The woman that was critically injured has been identified as Tamika Christian, 39.

    Investigators say she did not survive her injuries.

    Two juveniles and two women were taken to the hospital after a critical crash Friday evening.

    Investigators were on the scene of a crash on Outland and Cromwell.

    MPD said this was a two-car crash with multiple injuries.

    Two females were taken to Regional One. One female was critical, another was non-critical.

    A young girl and boy were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

     

