One dead, two others injured following car crash in Memphis

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person has died and two others were injured following a crash Sunday afternoon in Memphis. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of N. Watkins & I-40 around 4:30 p.m. for a crash call. When they arrived to the scene they noticed a car was flipped upside down. 

    According to MPD, one person was pronounced deceased on the scene and two other people were transported in critical and non-critical condition. 

    MPD told FOX13 the cause of the crash is an active and ongoing investigation. 

    FOX13 is working with MPD to learn the victims names and more information. 

