One dead, two others injured following car crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person has died and two others were injured following a crash Sunday afternoon in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of N. Watkins & I-40 around 4:30 p.m. for a crash call. When they arrived to the scene they noticed a car was flipped upside down.
According to MPD, one person was pronounced deceased on the scene and two other people were transported in critical and non-critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 the cause of the crash is an active and ongoing investigation.
FOX13 is working with MPD to learn the victims names and more information.
