One deceased after shooting in a strip club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One female is deceased after a shooting a local club on Brooks Rd.
Officers responded about 3:39 a.m. today to 2080 E. Brooks Rd. for a shooting inside a strip club, according to police.
MPD located one deceased female. Two male victims were located at Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
Two other male victims are in non-critical condition at Methodist S. and Baptist E., police said.
The relationship between the alleged shooter(s) and the victims is unknown. This is an active homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 901-528-CASH.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
