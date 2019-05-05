One in critical following overnight crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One person is fighting for their life following a crash overnight on Sunday in a Memphis neighborhood.
Memphis police were on the scene of an accident at A.W. Willis and N. Third.
Two vehicles crashed and were located flipped on their side.
One victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
According to MPD, this is an ongoing investigation.
