One injured, suspect on the run following a stabbing, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One male is fighting for his life following a stabbing in North Memphis on Sunday.
Memphis police are on the scene of the 2200 block of Vollintine Ave.
According to authorities, an adult male was stabbed during an attempted robbery.
The victim has been transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect is being described as a black male, 5'8-5'10, dark complexion, low hair cut, wearing a gray shirt and blue jean shorts.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}