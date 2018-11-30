One killed during attempted robbery

FOX13 has the breaking story covered from all angles and will bring you multiple LIVE reports on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Highland Heights.
Police said the suspect attempted to rob the victim on the 3600 block of Summer Avenue.
The victim was then shot and crashed his car. He was later pronounced dead.
MPD said they found the suspect's car burned out. approximately a 6-minute drive from where the shooting took place, at Orchi and Highland in Nutbush.
A major on the scene told FOX13 the suspect's car appeared to be stolen.
