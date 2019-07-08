One male found dead after shooting in east Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was found dead after a shooting in southeast Memphis on Sunday.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of South Mendenhall at the Edens at Watersedge Apartments.
Police located one male victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}