One man dead after fiery crash in Mitchell Heights

A Memphis man is dead tonight after fiery crash in Mitchell Heights on Jackson Ave.
Memphis police are investigating the crash as a homicide.
They’ve been concentrating their investigation on the Jackson street bridge near Warford Street.
A FOX13 viewer sent us a video of the crash after a car with the victim inside caught fire.
According to police, two additional individuals were transported in non-critical condition.
We have heard of the possibility of someone also shooting the victim before the fiery crash.
We saw people who believe they know the victim come to the scene.
At one point, it became extremely emotional.
Authorities have not made a positive identification of the man who died tonight.
