One man dead, another fighting for his life after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Memphis.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened in the area of Carnes Avenue and Whittington Street near Orange Mound Park around 7 p.m.
Officers are on the scene at 2438 Carnes regarding a shooting. Two males have been shot. One male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second victim was xported in critical condition to ROH. No suspect info is available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 11, 2018
The victim who was killed has not yet been identified by police.
MPD said the two men were shot in the 2400 block of Carnes Avenue.
The second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not provide any information regarding a suspect.
