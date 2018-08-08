One man in critical condition after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a critical shooting in Orange Mound.
Investigators told FOX13 one man was shot in the 2300 of Douglass Ave.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2346 Douglas. One male was struck. He was xported to ROH and is listed as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 8, 2018
The suspect fled in a white truck.
Officers said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD said the suspect fled the scene in a white struck.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
