One man in critical condition after shooting in Orange Mound

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a critical shooting in Orange Mound.

    Investigators told FOX13 one man was shot in the 2300 of Douglass Ave.

    Officers said the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    MPD said the suspect fled the scene in a white struck. 

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

